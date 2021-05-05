Dowling & Yahnke LLC Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 79,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 592,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,673,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.62, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

