DraftKings (DKNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect DraftKings to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DraftKings to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average of $54.64.

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.24.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

