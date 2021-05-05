Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DRW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €82.60 ($97.18).

DRW3 stock opened at €74.95 ($88.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.97. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 12 month high of €89.10 ($104.82).

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

