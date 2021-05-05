Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of DFH opened at $26.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89. Dream Finders Homes has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at $9,388,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at about $48,140,000.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

