Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) PT Raised to $8.00

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.63% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of DDHRF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900. Dream Impact Trust has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $5.54.

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

