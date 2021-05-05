Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Driven Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $28.31 on Monday. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Driven Brands stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 8.98% of Driven Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

