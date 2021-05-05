Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%.

DCO traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.50. 45,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,284. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

