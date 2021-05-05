Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 650 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. owned 0.40% of ConocoPhillips worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

