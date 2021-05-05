Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Chubb by 7.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Chubb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

Shares of CB opened at $172.71 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.17.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.