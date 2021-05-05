Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.22.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $233.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.55 and a 200-day moving average of $216.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.63 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

