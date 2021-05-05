Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,001 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $229.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

