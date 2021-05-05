Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $470,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 4.6% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

