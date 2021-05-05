Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVAX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Novavax by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Novavax by 17,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $180.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.21. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total transaction of $694,307.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,722.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. Insiders sold 75,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,298,708 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

