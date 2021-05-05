Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 101,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 23.9% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 13.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.27.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $259.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.15. The company has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $259.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

