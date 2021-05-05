Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 53,656 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 81.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,656 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $2,007,743.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,065,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 592 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $43,849.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,943.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,409 shares of company stock worth $5,919,702. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CBSH opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

