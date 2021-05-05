Dundee (DDEJF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter. Dundee had a negative return on equity of 26.39% and a negative net margin of 313.10%.

Shares of DDEJF stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Dundee has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $103.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.64. The company has a current ratio of 28.11, a quick ratio of 26.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

