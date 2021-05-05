Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.80

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 313 ($4.09). The stock had a trading volume of 153,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,238. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 299.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 286.52. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 231.63 ($3.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 316.50 ($4.14). The stock has a market cap of £463.76 million and a PE ratio of 5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

