Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 479,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,148,851. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

