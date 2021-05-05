Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $10.27 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.56. The stock had a trading volume of 438,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,093. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $86.41 and a one year high of $135.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

