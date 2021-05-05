Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $193 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,543,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 643,169 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.35% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $192,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,955,850. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

