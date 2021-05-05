Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,266 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $671.49. The company had a trading volume of 611,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,605,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.22 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $687.23 and a 200 day moving average of $660.51. The company has a market cap of $646.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,364.66, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

