Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 13,870 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,870 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of MSCI by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $477.73. 3,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $448.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.94. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $299.09 and a one year high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

