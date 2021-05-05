Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70,440 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,198,000 after acquiring an additional 287,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CSX by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CSX by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after acquiring an additional 578,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,001,520 shares of company stock valued at $201,920,643 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,177. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.71 and a 200 day moving average of $91.45. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.