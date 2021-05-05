Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 20.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,825 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.63. The stock had a trading volume of 36,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,197. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.87. The firm has a market cap of $182.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

