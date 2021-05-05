Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE DLNG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 31,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,266. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $97.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 145.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 144,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.