Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,912 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,781,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 520.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,918 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 133.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,874,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,088,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,409,000 after purchasing an additional 745,809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $49.44.

