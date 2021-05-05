Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXI. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after acquiring an additional 37,222 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of MXI stock opened at $92.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.61. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $93.52.

About iShares Global Materials ETF

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.