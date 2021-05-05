Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 3,466 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,466 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after buying an additional 3,071,809 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after buying an additional 1,609,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,581,000. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $124.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.27.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

