Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth $239,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $2,392,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $1,410,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MT opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

