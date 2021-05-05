Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $818,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 51,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.21. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.48 and a 12 month high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.