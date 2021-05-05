Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 81.20 and a quick ratio of 81.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,400,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 49,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

