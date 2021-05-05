DZ Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.66 ($37.24).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €35.36 ($41.60) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €19.55 ($23.00) and a 12 month high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.90.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

