Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.35 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EGLE opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $553.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

EGLE has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,294 shares of company stock worth $12,784,720. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

