Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Short Interest Down 16.8% in April

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $56.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $543.88 million, a PE ratio of 117.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $2.38. The company had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.08 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

