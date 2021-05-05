Eargo (EAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Eargo to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Eargo has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. On average, analysts expect Eargo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EAR stock opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. Eargo has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.81.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $367,738.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $903,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 814,486 shares of company stock valued at $42,913,735 in the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

