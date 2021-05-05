Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DEA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.39 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $155,468.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock worth $1,303,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

