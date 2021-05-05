Eastern Bank Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.5% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.77 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $441.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

