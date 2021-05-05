Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

EFL traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,624. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09.

