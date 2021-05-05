Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

ENX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.45. 70,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,184. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

