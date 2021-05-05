ECN Capital (ECN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect ECN Capital to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$93.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.66 million.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$8.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$3.22 and a twelve month high of C$8.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.98%.

ECN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CSFB set a C$10.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a C$9.50 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.06.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

