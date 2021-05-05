Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Trimmed by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.8% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

ECL traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $228.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,433. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.49. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

