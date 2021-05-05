Eden Market Capitalization Hits $3.58 Million (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Eden has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Eden has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and $98,666.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eden alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00083946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00065710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.68 or 0.00821093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00101270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,343.19 or 0.09380957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.