Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EPC opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $41.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

