Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76). On average, analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $305.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIGR. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

