Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of -54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.13.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

