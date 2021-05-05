Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT Raised to $17.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 40.13% from the company’s current price.

ELEEF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.13. 12,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,871. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.