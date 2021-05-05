Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ESI traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $23.03. 41,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,248. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

