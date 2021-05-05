Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Linda Stinson Sells 44,700 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $147,063.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,890,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Linda Stinson sold 39,437 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $129,353.36.

On Monday, April 26th, Linda Stinson sold 26,895 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $83,374.50.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 12,385 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $37,278.85.

On Friday, April 16th, Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $27,600.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Linda Stinson sold 21,750 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $65,902.50.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $95,375.94.

On Monday, April 5th, Linda Stinson sold 76,953 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $242,401.95.

On Monday, March 29th, Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $128,023.56.

On Friday, March 26th, Linda Stinson sold 217,615 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $676,782.65.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Linda Stinson sold 28,453 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $106,983.28.

Shares of ELVT stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELVT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Elevate Credit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

