Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Lowered to $207.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $207.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.75.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $188.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.26. The company has a market cap of $180.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.