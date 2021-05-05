Elitium (EUM) Price Hits $5.22 on Major Exchanges

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $157.15 million and approximately $429,832.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can now be bought for approximately $5.22 or 0.00009139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00084458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00066398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $475.47 or 0.00831923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00101607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,341.15 or 0.09345265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

